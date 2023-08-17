Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe thunderstorm threat, low tornado risk in Friday weather forecast

/ CBS Boston

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of some severe weather on Friday.

Here we go again. We are tracking a cold front moving through the upper Midwest Thursday which will arrive Friday morning in New England.

The time frame to watch would be primarily between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, although we cannot rule out a stray storm just before or after those hours. 

alert-copy.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed our area in a "marginal" risk for severe weather on Friday.

And, they also put portions of eastern Massachusetts in a 2% tornado risk as well.

tornado-copy.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This certainly is not a high risk situation for tornadoes in our area Friday, however, we cannot rule out a few quick, weak, spin-up tornadoes, similar to those which we have had already this season.

Additional risks on Friday include small hail, damaging straight-line winds and some localized flooding. 

Any storms that form will quickly exit our area early Friday evening and a WHOOSH of much drier, more comfortable air will arrive in time for the weekend.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be sunnier and warmer as well. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:40 AM

