Serious crash shuts down I-95 in Sharon

SHARON – A serious crash shut down Route 95 south in Sharon for several hours Thursday night. It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

State Police said one car rolled over and there were serious injuries.

The highway was fully reopened by 11 p.m.

No other information has been released.