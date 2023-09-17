Former Patriots player Sergio Brown reported missing, mother found dead in Illinois

Maywood Police search for missing man; mother found dead Maywood Police search for missing man; mother found dead 00:36

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and son were reported missing in Illinois Saturday, the mother has been found dead and police are still searching for the son, former New England Patriots player Sergio Brown.

According to a release from the Maywood Police Department, family members could not locate Myrtle Brown, 73, or Sergio Brown, 35.

When police tried to locate them, Myrtle was discovered unresponsive near a creek behind her home. Her body was later transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Police are still searching for Sergio Brown.

Sergio Brown joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played two years in New England followed by stints with the Colts, Jaguars and Bills.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the Maywood Police Department or a local law enforcement agency. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Dennis Diaz at (708)368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department anonymous tip line at (708)450-1787.