September 11 tributes around Massachusetts mark 22nd anniversary of deadly attacks

BOSTON – Memorial services are being held across the country, including in Boston where two of the planes left from in the day of the deadly attacks of September 11, 2001.

There will be a moment of silence Monday morning followed by a reading of the names of all 206 people with ties to Massachusetts who were killed 22 years ago.

The annual Amy Sweeney Award for civilian bravery will also be presented at the Massachusetts State House. Sweeney was a flight attendant and from Acton.

Monday afternoon a wreath will be laid by the 9-11 memorial at Boston Public Garden.

All across the country, people will mark the anniversary by giving back during a day of service.

In Boston, the American Red Cross and Red Sox are teaming up for a blood drive at Fenway Park.

The annual event takes place during National Preparedness Month. Hundreds of donors are expected to roll up their sleeves and give blood in remembrance of those that lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

"This is incredible because this is supposed to be a day of service in addition to a day of remembrance. Every time you're doing something for someone else, you're honoring the people who gave everything on 9-11," Kelly Isenor of the American Red Cross said.