Search to continue next week for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

BOSTON -- After Massachusetts State Police spent most of Saturday searching for missing 35-year-old Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen January 10, they announced they have concluded looking for her for the rest of the day.

Police said they are planning a likely water search next week. The search on Saturday covered over 250 acres.

"Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence of her whereabouts were found. Detectives continue to investigate direction of travel/possible locations," police said in a statement.

Days ago, police released surveillance images of Tee taken on January 6.

Brittany Tee seen at a store just days before she disappeared. Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Investigators have searched the woods off Routes 9 and 148 for any sign of her, going door to door and looking through backyards.

Saturday's search included 18 troopers from MSP's Special Emergency Response Team, along with multiple State Police K9 teams, the Drone Unit, MSP Troop C patrols, Brookfield and Worcester police officers, Worcester police cadets, two trained civilian teams, Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue, and Central Mass Search and Rescue marine unit and dive team.

The District Attorney said this is still considered to be a missing person's case and everyone police have questioned is cooperating.