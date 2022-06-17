Raynham man charged after car plows through Trump store in Easton

EASTON - A 46-year-old Raynham man has now been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property after allegedly crashing his Volkswagen Jetta into a store in Easton that sells Trump merchandise.

At 5:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the New England For Trump store for the crash into the building. Police also want the license of Sean Flaherty revoked as an immediate threat. The crash ruined tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise and has left owner Keith Lambert scrambling to pick up the pieces.

"Shards of glass are everywhere, I can't sell shirts with shards of glass, hats or flags, all of it had to be destroyed," said Lambert. One distinguishing mark, the vehicle had an anti-Trump bumper sticker. "The guy said there were voices in his head that told him to do it," said Lambert.

But he says no one's politics should lead to this kind of destruction. "Whatever your opinion, there's no need for this, no need for violence or whatever this is."

Ahead of what was an anticipated busy Fathers Day weekend, he's trying to move surviving displays and put up temporary displays of popular items at the store that he said have been the object of protesters a few times or drive-by shouting. Customers say they had to come out and show support.

"Just because you have different opinions, different ideologies, there's no reason for this type of thing," said customer Iris Dyer.

"It's a hate crime, and someone could have been killed; it's not fair," said customer Beth Olsen.

It's not just the considerable damage but the close call. Customers were inside as well as an employee who narrowly missed being in the path of the car.

Whether it was accidental or intentional, Lambert says he's grateful for one thing. "Thank God no one was hurt; that's the most important thing."

Now, he says, it's all about business and getting it back up and running.