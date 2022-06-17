Car crashes into Donald Trump store in Easton

EASTON – A car crashed into a Donald Trump merchandise store in Easton Thursday. The driver, a man from Raynham, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened at the New England for Trump store on Route 138 at about 5 p.m. The employee working at the time was not injured.
Surveillance video shows the 2015 Jetta crashing through the front window and stopping about 20 feet into the store.
The crash is under investigation.
