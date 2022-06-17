Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Donald Trump store in Easton

EASTON – A car crashed into a Donald Trump merchandise store in Easton Thursday. The driver, a man from Raynham, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at the New England for Trump store on Route 138 at about 5 p.m. The employee working at the time was not injured.

Surveillance video shows the 2015 Jetta crashing through the front window and stopping about 20 feet into the store. 

The crash is under investigation. 

At approximately 5:10pm on Thursday June 16, 2022, Easton Police Officers were dispatched to 620 Washington Street (Route 138) for a reported vehicle crash into a building. Upon arrival, Officers discovered that a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed into the New England for Trump store located at the west end of the building. The vehicle was operated by a 46 year old male from Raynham, who was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. One employee who had been in the store at the time, was not injured during the crash. The crash is currently under investigation by Officer Chris Aker. Deputy Chief Keith Boone Easton Police Department

