Dozens of sea turtles being treated by New England Aquarium during stranding season

QUINCY - More than 200 sea turtles are being treated at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital as standing season takes it toll.

Starting at the beginning of November many turtles wash up on Cape Cod due to the cold weather, where they end up stranded with hypothermia and are unable to feed. The aquarium brought the turtles to their hospital in Quincy for treatment.

A sea turtle is treated at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. New England Aquarium

"These turtles are often critically ill and require a variety of medical treatments to ensure they have the best chance for survival," said senior veterinarian Dr. Kathryn Tuxbury in a statement.

The aquarium said they've treated 214 sea turtles so far this season. Many of the turtles undergo weeks and months of treatment before they can be released back into the ocean.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 4:36 PM EST

