Schools closed in Andover, North Andover Monday as storm cleanup continues

ANDOVER - Schools in Andover and North Andover will be closed on Monday as the communities continue to recover from severe weather that moved through on Friday. As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 30% of Andover and 20% of North Andover were still without power, according to MEMA.

While cleanup continues outside, inside the Andover Senior Center, residents are being offered food and comfort after storms left homes and cars damaged. Now this temporary cooling center is giving people a reason to smile.

Ruth Martin is taking advantage of the hospitality. She's still waiting for a giant maple tree to be removed from her house and her power to be restored.

"The town has been very helpful, extremely helpful," Martin said. "People can get food, a warm cup of coffee if they want, sit down they can charge their phone."

Andover

Tree crews and National Grid are working feverishly to get things back to normal. Meanwhile Tim Rodenberger brought his family to the senior center for a warm meal. Residents are also being offered shelter at the public library.

"Extremely thankful," Rodenberger said. "We are having flashbacks to the gas explosions back in 2018. Having resources like this is a godsend."

"This is great. First of all, I don't have to sit in darkness all day. Second, having warm food because we can't open the refrigerator," said Jessica Anthony.

While all the major streets are clear of fallen trees, town officials are still warning residents to be careful while walking on sidewalks and roadways because there are still a lot of down wires and debris.

Many of the schools are currently without power and the timeline for restoration is unclear.

"While we have worked extremely hard since the storm to ensure our schools would be ready for tomorrow, there are still too many areas around town that need attention," North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said Sunday night.

Andover

Karen Ann Glennon hopes this will be the last day she goes without power but is grateful for the opportunity and a cool place to socialize out from the dreary hot conditions.

"Coming here is wonderful," Glennon said. "Yesterday they had the youth center open. We were over there they provided us with some food."

"It's better to spend it with people around you and there are lights and food," Jessica Anthony said.

Andover will have cooling and charging stations available at the Memorial Hall Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.