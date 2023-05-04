School bus driver strike would impact students in Framingham, Marlboro, Westboro

FRAMINGHAM - A pending bus driver strike may leave students at three Massachusetts school districts without a way to get to school on Monday.

The Teamsters 107 union is planning to strike against NRT Bus. The drivers usher students to school in Framingham, Westboro, and Marlboro.

Framingham is working with NRT to bring drivers in from out of state. They may also have administrators drive smaller sports buses to pick up students. The district has put out a survey to parents asking them if they have the ability to drive their children to school. The survey will allow them to figure out how many kids are in dire need of alternate transportation.

"We are compiling that list now and will combine it with the drivers NRT will provide us, and figure out a plan," said Lincoln Lynch IV, Director of Finance at Framingham Schools. "It is going to consist of satellite stops, so kids will likely have to walk further to get to a stop. The hope is over the weekend, or today or tomorrow, I get a phone call that says we have an agreement. It's unfortunate that our students in Framingham, Marlboro, and Westboro are in the middle of these contract negotiations, and they are the ones who suffer."

Marlboro's Superintendent slammed NRT for haggling wages for higher profits. She also pointed blame at the drivers, saying they just got a raise to $34 an hour to start the year. She says that is one of the highest bus driver wages in the state.

Now parents are trying to figure out what to do.

"We will have to figure it out and play it by ear, or drive her to school early some days," said Ashley Blanchard. Her 15-year-old daughter goes to school in Framingham.

NRT says drivers in Westboro have petitioned to decertify Teamsters 107 as their representation. It will go to a union vote. This may have an impact on bussing in Westboro.