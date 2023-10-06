Watch CBS News
Savannah Bananas will play at Fenway Park in 2024

BOSTON - Banana Ball is coming to Fenway Park. The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The Bananas have become a viral sensation, drawing millions of fans on social media. They have been compared to the Harlem Globetrotters for their entertaining antics which include players on stilts and team dances. 

The Bananas visited Campanelli Stadium in Brockton this summer.

Former MLB stars and celebrity guests will be on the rosters. If you want to go the game at Fenway Park, you have to register for the ticket lottery.  

Fenway Park is one of six Major League Baseball ballparks included on the Bananas 2024 World Tour. 

