Saugus teacher had fentanyl in school before arrest, police say

LYNN - A Saugus teacher was arraigned Friday on charges she had fentanyl with her at school when she was arrested on Thursday.

Roxanne Plakson, 52, was arraigned on charges of possession of a Class A substance at Lynn District Court. The Saugus Middle High School website identifies her as a science teacher and parents and students told WBZ TV she teaches seventh grade there.

Prosecutors said police were called to the school Thursday for a report of a suspicious substance found in both a staff bathroom and a classroom. According to court documents, police found a white powdery substance in the bathroom and in a pill bottle seen in Plakson's bag. Video surveillance also allegedly showed Plakson walking out of the bathroom.

The substance was identified Friday as fentanyl. Court documents said Plakson told police she takes fentanyl for pain and took some that morning but declined to say where she got it from. Six grams of fentanyl was allegedly recovered from the school.

In court Friday, Plakson's attorney told the judge she's already undergoing treatment for substance abuse in Lynn and the judge asked her to continue the treatment. Because she's expected to lose her job, her lawyer said Plakson will most likely need court-appointed counsel.

She is due back in court on March 5.