Saugus teacher arrested on drug charges at school

SAUGUS - Parents waiting to pick up their children from after school activities in Saugus said they were in shock after a teacher was arrested Thursday morning.

The Saugus Police Department said they were called to Saugus Middle High School at 10:39 a.m. for a suspicious substance found in a staff bathroom. Upon further investigation, the agency arrested 52-year-old Roxanne Plakson for possession of a Class A substance. That can include drugs such as heroin, ecstasy, ketamine and more.

"It's awful. This is supposed to be a sanctuary," said Saugus Middle High School parent Ed Murray. "This is supposed to be the one place in town where students are safe and now that's compromised."

Murray said he has two high school students here who came up through the school system, but never had Plakson as a teacher.

The Saugus Middle High School website lists Plakson as a science teacher. Multiple students and parents tell WBZ-TV she taught seventh grade.

"A lot of people were talking about it for sure," said one student. "I think it is just that we are all really surprised, and we didn't know that is what was going on."

Saugus Superintendent Michael Hashem sent a note to parents calling the allegations "deeply disturbing."

His statement went on to read: "Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy."

The Saugus Police Department said Plakson did not have a booking photo but remained in custody. An arraignment date has not been announced.