Family questions how 21-year-old died at Saugus waste facility, seeks video from investigators

SAUGUS - The family of Cole Moment is questioning how he died at a Saugus waste facility on New Year's Eve. Moment was 21 years old. He went out for one of his long daily walks, his mother told WBZ, and never came home.

After she filed a report with police, Danita Moment learned that her son's body was found at the WIN Waste Innovations Plant in Saugus. She says she was told "he slipped over a rail, or on some stairs at the Wheelabrator, and he didn't make it."

Danita immediately asked to see video of what happened, and says police told her she could see it a couple days later. Now, eight days after his death, she has not seen the video. "What did my baby have to go through? Who did something to him? If it was an accident, it's an accident. Let us see," she said.

Cole Moment was found dead at the WIN Waste Innovations facility in Saugus. CBS Boston

DA says foul play not suspected

"Cole Moment, 21, of Saugus was pronounced deceased at the WIN Waste Innovations facility located at 100 Salem Turnpike in Saugus at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 31, 2024," a statement from District Attorney Paul Tucker reads.

"On New Year's Eve, the Saugus Police Department responded to a call from an employee of the facility who found Moment lying on the ground and non-responsive. He was pronounced deceased on scene...Authorities do not suspect foul play; the official cause and manner of death will be determined by an investigation led by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner."

Cole Moment's high school graduation picture. CBS Boston

Moment's mother is frustrated that an open investigation is hindering her ability to get information about her son's death. She says she will accept that Cole died of an accident when she sees video footage.

Cole liked to go on long daily walks, sometimes with his dog, she explained. He lived with his mother and helped her with everything around the house. "I would come in and if I brought a bag in myself from the grocery store, Cole would say, 'is there anymore? Why did you bring that in?'" she said. "And he would run out there to get whatever I had. Taking out the trash, shoveling the snow."

He was beloved by many in the community, too, and the outpouring of support has been unexpected and heartwarming, Danita explained. "My son was a good kid," she said.

"He helped everybody"

While he walked miles, Danita said it would be out of character for Cole to trespass onto private property, like is alleged to have happened here. He was a strict rule follower, she said. "He was a good person," she said. "He was a good human being. He helped everybody. He would do no wrong to anyone."

In a statement to WBZ, WIN Waste wrote, "We appreciate the concern from the community and are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on our property. We have been fully cooperating with the proper authorities and provided all video and information about the event to the Saugus Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. It is important to reiterate that this tragic event is the subject of an open investigation. Providing the video and any other information to parties other than the proper authorities would interfere with that investigation."

