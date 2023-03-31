Saugus boxing gym EverybodyFights encourages members to fight for what they believe in

Saugus gym encourages members to fight for what they believe in

SAUGUS - Can a workout change your life?

A boxing gym in Saugus is encouraging its members to fight through their workout for someone or something they believe in. The response from the public has been incredible.

"I think I'm fighting for that inner person in me who didn't have the chance to flourish as a college athlete and is able to be herself now," said member Kiara Amos.

At EverybodyFights, they offer circuit training and weights for strength and conditioning. They also have drill-based boxing classes and the belief is hitting the bag will help their members fight through some frustrations.

"I'm fighting for my health and my wellness. I think it's the biggest thing of 2023 coming into this," said member Melissa Sappini.

"Whether they are fighting for a relative that might not be doing well and they're not feeling well and they are in the hospital or you just had a really long day and you just need some encouragement, we are always there to encourage," said studio manager Joel Waithe.

Members told WBZ-TV that their lives have been changed thanks to the classes.

"I fight because as a gay man growing up, the gym wasn't always a safe space," said member Christopher Colgan. "So I fight as a reminder that I can be strong and my body is capable of doing more than I thought I could."

"Every time someone walks through that door, regardless of who they are, what they look like, their sexual orientation, the gender they identify as, their body type, that they are welcome here," said trainer Michael Brady.

The facility closed and went virtual during the pandemic but has since reopened.

"I was struggling and battling with the streets and all that stuff and I walked through these doors and I sat in here and I watched the classes and I said, this is who I need to be. And I came in and it's just been a blessing ever since," said customer Tyrone Brown.

For more information, visit their website.