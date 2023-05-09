Santa's Village retiring 'family favorite' roller coaster this fall

JEFFERSON, N.H. - Santa's Village is saying goodbye to a popular ride later this year.

The Christmas-themed park in Jefferson, New Hampshire announced earlier this month it is retiring "Rudy's Rapid Transit Coaster" in the fall. The roller coaster led by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been at the park since 1988. Before that, it was at Benson's Animal Park (New England Playworld) between 1981 and 1987, when it was called the Firefly Coaster.

"It's a family favorite and we are sad to see it go," Santa's Village said. "We'll share updates about improvements for future seasons soon!"

Let's enjoy a Pure Joy Family Style summertime season riding Rudy's Rapid Transit Coaster before the ride is retired... Posted by Santa's Village, Jefferson NH on Monday, May 1, 2023

Santa's Village opens for the season on May 27. TripAdvisor recently named it as one of the top amusement parks in the United States alongside world-famous attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios.