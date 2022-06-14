'Who needs Disney': Santa's Village makes list of Top 10 US amusement parks

JEFFERSON, N.H. - Disney World, Universal Studios - Santa's Village? TripAdvisor has the New Hampshire attraction right up there with some world-famous theme parks in a new ranking.

The Christmas-themed park in Jefferson is ninth on the Needham-based travel company's list of "Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks in the United States" - one spot ahead of Florida's Busch Gardens and also above California's Disneyland Park.

"Who needs Disney in the winter when there is Santa's Village," one visitor from Massachusetts commented in a review highlighted by TripAdvisor. "The grandkids said this was their best trip ever."

Another New Hampshire destination, Story Land in Glen, was 14th on the list, which is based on travelers' reviews.

Taking the top spot was Dollywood, followed by Universal's Islands of Adventure and Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

