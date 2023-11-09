When is Santa coming to Massachusetts malls?
BURLINGTON - Santa Claus is coming to town and is ready to hear those Christmas wish lists at a Boston-area mall near you.
Saint Nick arrived Thursday at the Burlington Mall. On Friday, he'll be at the Northshore Mall in Peabody and the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire. He already has been spotted at the Natick Mall and Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place.
Below is a look at Santa's scheduled arrival at local malls for the rest of the holiday season through Christmas Eve. At Simon Malls, a "Caring Santa" will be available for children with special needs on the morning of December 3. Pet Photos are scheduled for the evening of December 10. Check your local mall's website for more information and to book a reservation.
Burlington Mall
November 9
Northshore Mall
November 10
Mall At Rockingham Park
November 10
South Shore Plaza
November 11
Pheasant Lane Mall
November 16
The Shops at Chestnut Hill
November 17
Mall of New Hampshire
November 17
Solomon Pond Mall
November 18
Auburn Mall
November 22
Cape Cod Mall
December 1
Other signs of the season will also be appearing soon in the area. Nova Scotia is getting ready to send Boston a big Christmas present - a 45-foot white spruce that will stand on Boston Common. It's a "thank you" gift from the government for Boston's help after the devastating Halifax explosion in 1917.
It's also almost time to get in the spirit with Christmas and holiday TV programming. CBS has released its holiday schedule featuring primetime specials as well as classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty The Snowman." Click here for the full schedule.
for more features.