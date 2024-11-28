Salvation Army of Newburyport offers 115 Thanksgiving meals to promote "community, fellowship and friendship"

NEWBURYPORT - Some people are sharing their gratitude this Thanksgiving because of something they have gone through.

"My mother was a single mother of four kids and she was fleeing domestic violence and the Salvation Army was one of the agencies that helped her," Jessica Berkhoudt told WBZ-TV.

Berkhoudt is now a captain with the Salvation Army of Newburyport. She and a host of volunteers prepared a special experience for 115 people Thursday.

"It's going to be a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy each other's company and enjoy a good meal," Berkhoudt said.

Volunteers prepared 20 turkeys, 98 pounds of green beans and plenty of mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy. All the food was donated.

"It's a great experience because it gives the people that are coming here, they don't feel like they are going to the soup kitchen. They are being served with dignity just like they were at a restaurant," said Joe Gately, a board member of the Salvation Army of Newburyport.

"People around here are so generous and caring and loving. The Salvation Army in particular, but there are other non-profits that focus on economic and food insecurity and feeding people at this time of year is very important," vice chair Dale Kindregan told WBZ.

Berkhoudt is thankful that the Salvation Army put her on this path.

"Life is hard for everybody and when there is an opportunity where we have moments to spend together in community, fellowship and friendship, that makes a huge impact."