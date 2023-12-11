Sally's Apizza ready to open Woburn, Massachusetts location

Sally's Apizza of New Haven is coming to Boston area

WOBURN - Sally's Apizza, a New Haven-style pizzeria in Connecticut, is opening a restaurant in Woburn this week.

The ribbon-cutting for Sally's Apizza Woburn at 300 Mishawum Drive near the I-93/I-95 interchange is planned for Thursday afternoon, with the restaurant and bar officially opening at 5 p.m.

This is the first Sally's Apizza outside of Connecticut. It was founded in New Haven 85 years ago. Sally's says its pizza is "famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic oven-kissed char."

Another new location in Boston's Seaport plans to open sometime in 2024.

In 2017, Eater declared Sally's to be one of five "must-visit New Haven pizzerias."

On Yelp, Sally's original location has 3.8 stars out of 5 based on about 1,300 reviews. Many compared it to fellow New Haven-style pizza place Frank Pepe's, which already has Massachusetts locations in Burlington, Watertown and Chestnut Hill.

"Old-school coal fired pizzeria vibes," reads a recent Yelp review from a New Yorker. "Thin crust with both a nice char on the bottom and pleasant chew in the middle, with a delightful smooth tomato sauce and melty mozz."