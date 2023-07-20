Sally's Apizza planning to open 2 Massachusetts locations

Sally's Apizza of New Haven is coming to Boston area

BOSTON - A New Haven-style pizza place in Connecticut is planning to open two locations in Massachusetts.

Sally's Apizza is getting ready to add several new restaurants, according to its website, including one in Boston's Seaport in 2024 and another in Woburn this year.

The restaurant was founded in New Haven in 1938.

"We hand-craft authentic New Haven pizza in custom designed ovens, using the original recipes," Sally's website says. "Famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic oven-kissed char, Sally's draws pizza fans from around the world."