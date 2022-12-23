Watch CBS News
Local News

Salisbury woman charged with murder, accused of poisoning boyfriend with antifreeze ingredient

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

SALISBURY - A 64-year-old Salisbury woman has been charged with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with an ingredient commonly found in antifreeze, prosecutors say. Judy Church is set to be arraigned Friday in Newburyport District Court.

The Essex County District Attorney's office said that Church called 911 on the night of November 11. First responders found her boyfriend, 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, in "obvious medical distress." He was hospitalized and died two days later.

The Medical Examiner determined that Fowler's cause of death was ethylene glycol poisoning. That compound is usually found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, the D.A. said.

Church was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.