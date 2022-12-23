Salisbury woman charged with murder, accused of poisoning boyfriend with antifreeze ingredient

SALISBURY - A 64-year-old Salisbury woman has been charged with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with an ingredient commonly found in antifreeze, prosecutors say. Judy Church is set to be arraigned Friday in Newburyport District Court.

The Essex County District Attorney's office said that Church called 911 on the night of November 11. First responders found her boyfriend, 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, in "obvious medical distress." He was hospitalized and died two days later.

The Medical Examiner determined that Fowler's cause of death was ethylene glycol poisoning. That compound is usually found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, the D.A. said.

Church was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon.