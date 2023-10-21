Salem tourists, Head of the Charles rowers brace for rainy weekend

SALEM - It's another weekend of adjusting plans because of Mother Nature, with heavy rain expected to drench the area with several big events going on from Boston to Salem.

Some don't plan on being outside when its pouring, but others are trying not to worry about what they can't control.

What's spookier than bumping into Pennywise, Michael Myers, and Frankenstein on the same street in Salem? Well, if you can't see them coming with the dreary wash out conditions expected on Saturday, impacting several festivities for thousands of people.

'Pennywise' told WBZ she doesn't want to ruin her expensive costume. "You know how it is, I have to take it to the dry cleaners, that's just not OK I already live in a sewer, I already stink, I don't need to be wet too," said Pennywise.

CBS Boston

It's what's top of mind for the Lui family who drove all the way from New Jersey to get into the Halloween spirit. "I don't think it's going to rain all day. For me, I'm very resilient, rain, snow whatever, we're going to go through and have fun," said Amy Lui.

Some ghost tour guides say they'll be there with boots on and umbrellas up for whoever shows up.

"We haven't had many people cancel when it's rainy so, when the streets are emptier it's easier to get to places that's nice, it works out for us," said Erin Fortunato with US Ghost Adventures.

In Boston, it's not just the water in the Charles River that will be surrounding thousands of rowers at The Head of the Charles Regatta. The rain will drench them too, along with thousands of spectators.

Rowing teams prepare for The Head of the Charles Regatta CBS Boston

"I brought like a lot of rain gear, so I'm prepared for tomorrow to watch the races and have a good time," said Abigail Altenburg, a rower from Washington D.C.

One rower from Oklahoma has been to this event three times, and each one of them has seen different weather. "I know it's going to get cold when it rains so we're a little nervous for that, so as long as it doesn't rain for our race, we'll probably be fine," said Quenby Swanson.

Wherever they are, they're hoping to bounce back when things dry out.

"I don't know, it's hard to say," said 'Predator' in Salem. "I don't think there will be a lot of people out, but Sunday will be beautiful out, so definitely."