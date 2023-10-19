Heavy rain and wind coming to New England this weekend

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert as a powerful weather system is set to dampen another weekend.

CBS Boston

I am running out of words. Running out of ways to "look on the bright side." And, perhaps worst of all, we are running out of fall weekends and time to enjoy what typically is the best that New England has to offer.

Two weeks from Sunday, we will be turning the clocks back. The sun will be setting around 4:30 p.m. For me, that is usually the time when I "let go" of fall and start preparing for the long winter ahead. The problem this year is I feel like we haven't had a fall. We have been robbed.

Ironically, for the first time this season, I saw some really nice fall color on my ride to work Thursday. Great, thanks...too little, too late. After a few inches of rain and a period of very gusty winds this weekend, much of those leaves will be flying off the trees.

So, without further ado, here is your detailed weekend forecast, viewer discretion advised.

Friday

Cloudy day with most of steady rainfall in western Massachusetts. In central and eastern Massachusetts, we will see some lighter showers and drizzle for most of the day. Temperatures will be on the mild side, mainly in the mid 60s. All in all, not a terrible day in eastern Massachusetts, cooler and wetter the farther west you travel.

CBS Boston

Saturday

Yuck.

Periods of rain all day long, essentially a washout. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rainfall through Saturday night in most of the area. Looking for some good news? It won't be particularly cold, highs near 60.

CBS Boston

The winds will pick up later in the day, gusting 20 to 40 miles per hour overnight and into Sunday.

Sunday

A windy, showery day. Westerly winds will gust between 20 to 40 miles per hour all day long. Rain showers will be steadiest and heaviest north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border but will tend to drift southward throughout the day.

CBS Boston

The winds will be swirling around Gillette Stadium for the 1 p.m. game. It will also make for a very choppy Charles River for the regatta.

CBS Boston

And, as usual, the weather turns much nicer next week with several days of sunshine. We may make one last run at 70 degrees later in the week!