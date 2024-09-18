Candy store getting ready for Halloween in Massachusetts with spooky treats

BOSTON - Halloween may be over a month away but one candy store in Massachusetts is hard at work getting sweets ready for the spooky season.

Getting ready for Halloween

At Harbor Sweets in Salem, they're getting everyone set for Halloween.

"I think it's a blast," said Colleen Norve, the president of Harbor Sweets. "I always say to folks, when I come to work, it's like a Willie Wonka chocolate experience every day so it couldn't be more fun and I work with a tremendous group of people."

Among the sweets on sale are a spell book filled with milk chocolate and a Halloween Advent calendar.

Halloween Advent calendar

"So, you've heard about Christmas calendars they do 25 days until Santa Claus comes," said Harbor Sweets Marketing Director Erin Clarke. "This is for Halloween. So either you love Halloween and you do 13 days until Halloween or you can do 13 days until your trip to Salem."

There's also Sweet Sloops and almond butter crunch bark, made out of almond butter.

"Sweep Sloops is made of almond butter brunch toffee," said Norve. "So we took that recipe and for the first time, we created almond butter crunch bark."

Harbor Sweets is thinking forward to the holidays, with milk chocolate deer that are part of holiday ornaments.

"These are our whimsical Christmas ornaments, they are made of papier mache," said Norve. "They are absolutely lovely and inside we have holiday jelly beans."