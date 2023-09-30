Salem makes plans to deal with heavy traffic and crowds in October

Salem makes plans to deal with heavy traffic and crowds in October

SALEM - As Halloween approaches, Salem is making plans to deal with the large influx of tourists.

Police said they will close any street at any time during October if they feel there are public safety issues. Visitors are urged to not drive downtown, especially on weekends, because traffic is heavy and parking is severely limited. Visitors are instead asked to take public transportation.

Meanwhile, Salem's October Shuttle Service returns Saturday, Sept. 30. Instead of searching for a parking spot downtown, visitors can park at one of three free lots and then take a shuttle down. The lots can be found at Salem State University's O'Keefe Center, Salem High School and 108 Jefferson Ave. behind Salem Hospital.

For the first time, the shuttles will be available every weekend, plus Indigenous People's Day on Oct. 9. More information about the shuttles can be found here.