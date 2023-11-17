Salem Hospital hit with class action lawsuit after patients potentially exposed to hepatitis, HIV

Salem Hospital warns endoscopy patients they may have been exposed to disease

SALEM - Lawyers are filing a class action lawsuit after hundreds of endoscopy patients at Salem Hospital were possibly exposed to dangerous viruses.

The Keches Law Group says the lawsuit names Mass General Brigham, Salem Hospital and 10 hospital employees, accusing them of negligence.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced improper IV procedures may have exposed as many as 450 patients to Hepatitis B and C, and HIV. The hospital said the problem went on for about two years.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of plaintiff Melinda Cashman, of Amesbury. The lawsuit states that Cashman has to undergo tests to figure out if she was infected, "a process which can take months or even years."

"As a result, Plaintiff suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress and mental anguish associated therewith," the lawsuit says.

Salem Hospital said it has determined that the infection risk to patients "is extremely small," and all potentially impacted patients have been notified and offered free screenings. So far there are no reports of anyone contracting an infection

WBZ-TV spoke to Michael Walsh, a trial attorney for Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah, about next steps for impacted patients. He said patients should be aware of what they are signing before they take a test.

"Certainly there's going to have to be some sort of consent to get the testing, but what you don't want to do is sign anything to release a hospital or any institution of liability should it happen that you were infected by these practices," Walsh said.