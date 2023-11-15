Watch CBS News
Salem Hospital warns endoscopy patients they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B and C and HIV

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SALEM - Salem Hospital is warning more than 400 endoscopy patients they may have been exposed to some serious diseases.

The hospital said IV medication wasn't properly administered, possibly exposing the patients to Hepatitis B and C and HIV.

The hospital said the possible infection risk is low and anyone impacted has been contacted. They said no infections have resulted from the issue.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:36 PM EST

