Salem holds Pride Parade for first time in 2 years

SALEM - After being canceled for two years, this year's Salem Pride Parade took on a whole new meaning following the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade followed by Clarence Thomas's suggestion that maybe the court should reconsider same-sex marriage.

"It's such an awesome feeling just to be able to get back into the community. Whether you support the LGBTQ rights or not, it's just an awesome feeling," said Kevin Souza of Salem

From dancing to cheering to all the vibrant colors, folks took in the heat and the celebration, but the Supreme Court's decision was on their minds.

"Concern. We're not going back. I don't think it's going to happen," said Bob Goldman, of Salem.

"We got to keep coming out every year, even if in Massachusetts we have a lot of rights and they're not going away. We need to keep spreading awareness because it's super important," said Olympian Glen, of Salem.

"Can you impeach a Supreme Court justice? That's what's going through my mind. I think it's horrible. I think that we're taking giant steps backwards," said one woman who attended the parade.

Congressman Seth Moulton attended the parade and weighed in on Friday's historic decision.

"Don't get me wrong, they are coming after other stuff next. This is a full assault on the rights and freedoms of everyday Americans. This majority of the Supreme Court - this politicized Republican majority of the Supreme Court - is against the majority of Americans," Moulton said.