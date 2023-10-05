Ryan Carson, social justice activist from East Bridgewater, stabbed to death in New York City; suspect in custody

Activist from East Bridgewater stabbed to death in New York; suspect in custody

NEW YORK - A social justice activist from East Bridgewater was stabbed to death in Brooklyn early Monday and the NYPD confirms a suspect is in custody.

Police said Ryan Carson and his girlfriend were sitting together at a bus stop in Brooklyn when 18-year-old Brian Dowling walked by and then confronted them moments later. Carson was seen on surveillance video trying to de-escalate the situation when he fell to the ground and Dowling allegedly stabbed him three times, killing him.

Dowling fled the scene and was arrested Thursday. Police believe it was a random attack.

Carson was known in New York City for his activist work over the past decade, especially with recycling and working to stop opioid overdoses. He was remembered on social media by Mayor Eric Adams and Sen. Chuck Schumer.