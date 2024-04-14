Runners ready to hit the road and take on the Boston Marathon

Runners ready to go the night before the Boston Marathon kicks off

BOSTON - The Boston Marathon is hours away and the city is full of runners and spectators from all over the world coming to celebrate the 128th running of the race.

"We just enjoy running"

"The Boston Marathon is the best marathon in the world," said Pawl Mysliwiez, a 10-time marathon runner from Poland who now lives in the U.S. He said he understands the magnitude of the marathon on Monday.

"What happened 10 years ago was a sad moment but we come here every year to show that we're not scared," said Mysliwiez. "We just enjoy running. When you're crossing this line, it's a sign of relief that you accomplished. And you meet a lot of people from all over the world and also friends."

Running the marathon for a good cause

Friends that come together to race and raise money for charity. In 2023, the marathon raised a record $40.3 million. Charities like the David Ortiz Children's Fund contributing to that number.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping kids whose heart needs our help," said David Ortiz in a video message to his marathon team. The David Ortiz Children's Fund raises money for life-saving heart surgeries and care for children in New England and the Dominican Republic.

"When I think of the marathon, I think of a lot of things. I think of overcoming an incredible amount of adversity," said Ortiz's daughter, Alexandra. "To champion people maybe you don't know in charity or to represent people that can't run."

Runners like Erika Coutts are proud to be supporting it.

"I'm a critical care nurse at Mass General, it's a charity near and dear to my heart, said Coutts. "To have my 26.2 actually make a difference in people's lives, that's the why."

As runners race through Massachusetts, many will be lining the streets to cheer them on, with music and motivation. The Boston Police Department and their partner agencies will be along the parade route ensuring everyone's safety. They ask spectators to avoid bringing backpacks and large items to the race.