Boston Marathon spectators asked to stay alert to help keep the 2024 race safe

BOSTON - The 128th Boston Marathon will be held Monday and while there are no specific or credible threats, authorities are asking spectators to stay alert during the race.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be on the 26.2 mile route from Hopkinton to Boston. Dozens of law enforcement agencies have been working on a security plan for months.

"A marathon that runs through eight cities and towns requires complex and coordinated preparedness efforts," Dawn Brantley, the director of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), told reporters Friday.

No known Boston Marathon threats

The FBI's Boston office said there are no known threats to the marathon but people heading to the course Monday are asked to stay vigilant because that can change at any time.

"The ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the possibility of an attack against Americans here at home," said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston. "Our most immediate concern are homegrown violent extremists or lone actors who self-radicalize with little to no warning and look to attack soft targets."

There will be uniformed and plainclothes officers from local, state and federal agencies throughout the course. Several streets will be closed.

"We'll deploy undercover troopers and officers who have been trained to recognize behavioral red flags that might indicate that someone is a safety threat," said Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn.

Forty-eight local, state and federal agencies will also monitor intelligence from MEMA's headquarters in Framingham.

What not to bring to the Boston Marathon

Authorities want spectators to do their part and not bring these items to the marathon route.

Backpacks

Suitcases

Coolers

Large blankets

Selfie sticks

Glass containers or cans

Costumes

Weapons

Fireworks

Drones

Boston Police said the items are not banned but people may be subject to search.

"Please keep your bags with you and don't leave them unattended," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Anyone who notices anything suspicious is asked to call 911.