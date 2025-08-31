Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after his "vehicle was struck from behind at high speed"

Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized with multiple broken bones after his vehicle was "struck from behind at high speed" in New Hampshire, his spokesperson said Sunday.

According to his spokesperson, Michael Ragusa, Giuliani was diagnosed with "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

The crash occurred Saturday night.

Ragusa said that before the crash, Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence. He "rendered assistance," contacted 911, and "remained on scene with her until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety." It's unclear how that incident is related to the car crash that injured the former mayor.

In a follow-up, Ragusa said the crash was "not a targeted attack."

Giuliani's son, Andrew, who is the head of the White House's FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, thanked people who have reached out after the crash.

"As a son, I can tell you I'm honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I've ever seen!" he posted on social media.

Giuliani rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s in New York City as a prosecutor before being elected mayor. After two terms as mayor, he dabbled in national politics, even running for president in 2008. Later, he became a close adviser to President Trump in his first term and became a key spreader of conspiracy theories targeting the ballot counters after Mr. Trump lost the 2020 election.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C. and he declared bankruptcy after being found liable for $146 million for spreading falsehoods about Georgia election workers.