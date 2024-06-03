5 seniors at Roxbury Prep High School earn full-ride-scholarship to college

BOSTON—Five students at Roxbury Prep High School had the surprise of a lifetime: a full-ride scholarship to college. They had earned Questbridge Scholarships, a national merit-based award that provides full rides to some of the top academic institutions in the country.

"I saw the confetti, and I cried and yelled, Princeton University!" Valedictorian Leer Li said.

On Monday, the senior class took part in their graduation at the Strand Theatre and are about to begin the next chapter in their young lives.

Principal Chelsea McWilliams said both parents and teachers take great joy and pride in seeing the students achieve this wonderful milestone.

"I am overjoyed. Every cheer, every tear, every scream was hard-earned. Many of our students are low-income, some single-parent households and many of our students are the first generation to go to college. Against all odds, they just achieved many accomplishments," McWilliams said.

"It means I have a future ahead of me"

Li is on her way to Princeton on a Questbridge Scholarship and dreams of becoming a surgeon.

"It's worth about 348K. the day I found out, I was crying hysterically. It means I have a future ahead of me. I don't have to worry about debt," Li said.

Miguel Gomez is heading to Vasser College.

"It's nearly 350K in scholarships all four years. I want to study computer science and probably get a double major in economics," Gomez said.

A total of 99 students graduated today from Roxbury Prep High School. School officials say more than 3.1 million in scholarships were offered to these inspiring students who are looking forward to their next chapter in life and making an impact in their community.

Menwongba Dahn encouraged his classmates to be the best versions of themselves at graduation. He's heading to Holy Cross, also on a Questbridge Scholarship.

"It meant a lot to my family. Relieving the financial burden of college would allow me to enjoy the college experience more in itself. I am hoping to study architectural engineering," he said.

These students say the lessons learned at Roxbury Prep will stick with them for a lifetime.

"My best self is when I give them my all and every day I try my best to give my 100 percent," Li said.