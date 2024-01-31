Massachusetts governor opens migrant shelter in Boston rec center because "we really don't have a choice"

Shelter site for migrants to open in Roxbury, Gov. Healey says "we cannot wait"

Shelter site for migrants to open in Roxbury, Gov. Healey says "we cannot wait"

Shelter site for migrants to open in Roxbury, Gov. Healey says "we cannot wait"

ROXBURY - A new temporary, but controversial, overflow shelter site for migrants in Massachusetts opened Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury.

Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu toured the new setup of 400 beds before the official opening as some angry neighbors protested outside. They're furious that the center has to close to the community, even temporarily.

"We're here today because we really don't have a choice," said Healey, who added that migrants are being housed in about 90 communities across Massachusetts.

The state reached its limit of 7,500 families in the emergency shelter system back in November. Since then, families have been put on a wait list, which continues to grow. Healey said the state is working to get families out of emergency housing and helping them find work and more permanent housing but called it a "work in progress." After seeing dozens of families sleeping on the floor of Terminal E at Logan Airport, she said something had to be done.

The shelter can house up to 400 people in Roxbury. CBS Boston

"We need to make sure we have a place for people to go safely," said Healey.

As Healey spoke, protesters gathered outside the recreational center, condemning the decision to temporarily close the facility, which gives local children and teens a safe place to play and take part in team sports. Healey said the center will reopen to the community in June. She added the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will also perform upgrades on the facility. In the meantime, programming at the recreation center will be relocated.

"(We're) committed that DCR will expend additional resources on important upgrades to infrastructure for this building," said Healey. "Something that the community deserves and we are going to make happen. Third, as we do this work, we are going to do so utilizing local vendors and service providers. Food, laundry, transportation, case management. It's very, very important for the success of this."

The governor said she's calling on Congress, in particular the House, for federal help, including funding.

Healey and other local lawmakers thanked Roxbury for providing the temporary shelter, which will also help migrants get work visas.

"We can center humanity and the dignity of both our community here and the members in need and those in crisis coming from political turmoil and violence that they had no choice but to run from," State Sen. Liz Miranda.