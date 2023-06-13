Body found on Route 93 south in Medford, traffic backed up for miles

One dead in crash on 93 south in Medford near Somerville line

MEDFORD - Massachusetts State Police said a body was found on Route 93 south in Medford early Tuesday morning.

Two lanes of the highway were closed after the person was found around 4:30 a.m. near the Mystic Avenue exit and the Somerville line.

It's not clear yet how the person died. Troopers are investigating. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it was a crash that "involves a fatality."

At one point, traffic was backed up for ten miles toward Boston. The scene was cleared at 9 a.m. but there were still residual delays.

"Drivers traveling southbound into Boston should anticipate major impacts and delays during the morning commute, consider traveling at another time or on another route, or consider using public transportation options, including the MBTA Orange Line or MBTA Commuter Rail for trips into Boston," MassDOT said in a statement.