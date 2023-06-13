Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found on Route 93 south in Medford, traffic backed up for miles

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

One dead in crash on 93 south in Medford near Somerville line
One dead in crash on 93 south in Medford near Somerville line 00:54

MEDFORD - Massachusetts State Police said a body was found on Route 93 south in Medford early Tuesday morning.

Two lanes of the highway were closed after the person was found around 4:30 a.m. near the Mystic Avenue exit and the Somerville line. 

It's not clear yet how the person died. Troopers are investigating. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it was a crash that "involves a fatality."

At one point, traffic was backed up for ten miles toward Boston. The scene was cleared at 9 a.m. but there were still residual delays.

"Drivers traveling southbound into Boston should anticipate major impacts and delays during the morning commute, consider traveling at another time or on another route, or consider using public transportation options, including the MBTA Orange Line or MBTA Commuter Rail for trips into Boston," MassDOT said in a statement. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.