Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific crash on I-495 in Hopkinton, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong-way driver, police said.

Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a Ford Transit van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into an Infiniti sedan.

"A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.

The driver of this car was killed early Wednesday morning by a wrong-way driver on Route 495, according to police. Hopkinton Fire Department

The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. He was identified Thursday as 72-year-old Samuel Ibikunle of Westboro.

The van driver, later identified as 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton, was arrested and also went to the hospital with minor injuries. He was released and charged with OUI-liquor. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Framingham District Court. Procopio said Arroyo could face more charges by the time the investigation is finished.

The truck driver was not hurt.