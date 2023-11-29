One-year-old girl dies days after Route 495 crash in Andover possibly caused by distracted driving

ANDOVER - A one-year-old girl who was critically hurt in a crash on Route 495 in Andover last week has died.

The child, who has not been identified, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 3:40 a.m. on Friday November 24.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver apparently got distracted and lost control of the Toyota Camry. It went off the north side highway into the median, down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

The girl was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and then put on a medical helicopter and taken to a hospital in Boston. State Police said in a statement Tuesday that she died on Sunday.

"The investigation to determine whether the operator of the Camry will face criminal charges is ongoing," said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was treated at Lawrence General for minor injuries.

Police have not released her name or the extent of her relationship with the girl. Both are from Nashua, New Hampshire.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.