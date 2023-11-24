Infant critically hurt in Route 495 crash in Andover possibly caused by distracted driving

ANDOVER - A one-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 495 in Andover early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said a 33-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry on the northbound side around 3:40 a.m. when she apparently got distracted and lost control of the car. It went off the highway into the median, down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

The infant was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and then put on a medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. State Police described her injuries as "life-threatening."

The woman was treated at Lawrence General for minor injuries.

Police have not released their names or the extent of their relationship. Both are from Nashua, New Hampshire.

"Troopers are investigating distraction on the part of the operator as a potential cause of the crash," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.