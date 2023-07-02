Knife-wielding wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on Route 3, police say

DUXBURY – Massachusetts State Police said a wrong-way driver caused multiple crashes in several towns along Route 3 before getting out of his car and wielding a knife at troopers.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when police were notified of the driver going the wrong way on Route 3 South in Weymouth.

Callers said multiple crashes happened due to the driver.

Massachusetts State Police from various barracks and several local departments swarmed the area in an effort to find the driver.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, eventually got back on Route 3 in the correct direction but then turned around and stated driving south on the northbound side of the road.

Police said the suspect eventually crashed into the guardrail and median in Weymouth. Witnesses told police the man got out holding a knife.

Troopers tried to deploy an electronic stun gun, but it did not subdue the man.

According to state police, the suspect eventually threw the knife toward the tree line and was arrested.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for a psychiatric evaluation, police said.