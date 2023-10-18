Watch CBS News
Cars burns after crash with tanker on Route 1A in East Boston
BOSTON - Part of Route 1A north has been closed in East Boston after a tanker and car crashed early Wednesday morning.

The car burst into flames after the collision near Boardman Street just before 3 a.m. The tanker was reportedly carrying gasoline.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

The car burst into flames after the crash on Route 1A in East Boston early Wednesday. CBS Boston

The road was shut down for the cleanup and investigation. There's no word yet when it will re-open.

