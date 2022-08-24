Watch CBS News
Vermont man hit and killed while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS – A Vermont man was hit and killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus.

Massachusetts State Police said 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez was walking across all three southbound lanes near Burger King at the Essex Street exit.

State Police said Vasquez was going to meet his girlfriend on the other side of the highway when he was hit.   

Vasquez made it to the leftmost lane of Route 1 when a 60-year-old Wakefield man driving a Nissan Maxima struck him.

Vasquez was rushed to Mass General Hospital but did not survive.

The driver stopped following the crash and cooperated with police. No charges have been field.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 11:21 AM

