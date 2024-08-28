Red Sox prospects Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell lighting it up for Worcester

WORCESTER -- While the baseball at Fenway Park hasn't been all that great recently, a batch of promising Red Sox prospects are currently lighting it up for Triple-A Worcester. Both Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell continued to tear the cover off the baseball Tuesday night at Polar Park.

Anthony was a homer shy of the cycle in Worcester's 12-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple, and two runs scored. The 20-year-old center fielder is hitting .472 during his eight-game hitting streak, and has slashed .364/.426/.636 overall during his 13 games with the WooSox.

Anthony, drafted in the second round in 2022, has three homers, four doubles, and has scored 14 times for Worcester. Only Campbell, a fourth-round pick in 2023, is hotter than Anthony at the moment.

In his first game at Polar Park, Campbell made sure that a fan left with a nice souvenir. He launched a massive 431-foot homer in the bottom of the third, putting Worcester on top 4-0. It was Campbell's third homer in six games with Worcester since his promotion from Double-A Portland.

CAMPBELL GOES 431 FOR HIS FIRST POLAR PARK HOMER pic.twitter.com/Ohs8VTZAUK — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 27, 2024

That was Campbell's only hit of the night, but he also drew a walk in the bottom of the fourth and scored on a double by catcher Kyle Teel. Campbell is slashing .333/.400/.704 with 12 RBI at the Triple-A level.

Teel (drafted 14th overall in 2023) has struggled at the plate with just five hits in 49 plate appearances, but he drove in three runs on Tuesday. After a sac-fly in the first inning that plated Worcester's first run, he socked a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth to give the Red Sox a 7-0 lead.

#7 makes it 7-0!!! pic.twitter.com/MdHWTGil3E — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 27, 2024

Teel also showed off his cannon behind the plate when he gunned down a runner trying to steal second in the top of the third.

Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is missing from this equation, as he's likely done for the rest of the season with a lumbar strain. But Anthony, Teel, and Campbell carry plenty of promise, and could be giving us a glimpse of the 2025 Boston Red Sox.

If they keep tearing the cover off the ball -- and Boston continues to fade out of the playoff picture -- Anthony, Campbell, and Teel could be in the big leagues within the next few weeks.