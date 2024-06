Screen-printing artists Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen get their inspiration from New England

Screen-printing artists Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen get their inspiration from New England

Screen-printing artists Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen get their inspiration from New England

Rusty and Ingrid Kinnunen are the husband-and-wife team behind the popular New England-themed, handcrafted screen-printing studio in Rockport. Host Rachel Holt talks to the couple about their inspiration and what makes their designs so unique.