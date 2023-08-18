Roche: Pats offense puts together impressive day to close out joint practices with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- The Patriots and Packers wrapped up their second and final joint practice here in Green Bay Thursday.

After Wednesday's first session where the Pats offense struggled at times, we asked Mac Jones the following:

Q: In these practices, how much do you enjoy the fact that you can go through today and then come right out tomorrow and learn from what you did?

MJ: Yeah, I think that's my favorite part. I think a lot of us really enjoy that. It's a new team for both sides. So, we're just trying to focus on us, really watch the film, make adjustments and just continue to do what you want to work on, right? You can't look too much at the other team, you've just got to focus on what you can.

Well, Mac Jones certainly did that on Practice Day Two as there were numerous good plays on the field for the Patriots.

Here are some thoughts on Day Two:

-- What struck me first was how much emotion and intensity the Patriots brought to all three phases of the game. It looked like something was said amongst the players themselves as they were locked in during the entire session on Thursday.

I felt that was the biggest step this team took on this day. It seemingly brought them together. I'm sure Bill Belichick was pleased, although he did have to huddle the defense at one point to tell them to calm down.

-- There were 6-7 dust-ups/scrums that occurred throughout the session. Anfernee Jennings and Keshawn Banks were ejected after Banks apparently took a swing at Keion White. Jennings then tackled Banks to the ground.

The practice continued with trash talk and celebrations by both teams all the way to the end.

-- The funniest sequence saw Green Bay's Jaire Alexander exchanging words with Jabrill Peppers, who was on the sideline. It eventually led to Coach Mike Pellegrino telling everyone to stop. The very next play DeVante Parker beat Alexander for a TD in the corner of the end zone and the entire Patriots D ran out to Parker to celebrate.

Later, Packers rookie WR Cody Chrest caught a TD pass that was deflected/tipped in the air by Adrian Phillips. The Packer sideline emptied on to the field in celebration.

Have to admit, it was all fun to watch.

-- There were numerous good plays for the New England offense. Mac Jones threw a beautiful 50-plus yard pass to Tyquan Thornton, who dove for it. Great play, but unfortunately Thornton came up injured. Trainers tended to the wideout, who looked like he had an upper body problem. He was done for the day.

-- Hunter Henry made a nice "all-out effort" catch between two defenders

-- Zeke Elliott was quite involved in this practice. Saw him run the ball at least 7 times and caught at least one pass. He ran powerfully, plus he showed a great deal of leadership. Was vocal with the Packers and was very encouraging to his new teammates. Lots of hand slapping after plays with everyone.

-- One notable moment for me from Elliott involved QB Bailey Zappe. After Zappe threw a pick down by the goal line, Zeke gave Bailey a pat on the back and was talking to him. Later towards the end of practice, Zappe found Kayshon Boutte on a TD pass. Elliott ran straight to the Pats QB to celebrate. Nice to see from the veteran newcomer Elliott.

Overall, a very good bounce back day for the Patriots as we ready for Preseason game No. 2 against the Packers Saturday night here in Green Bay. A game you can watch on WBZ-TV. We start with Gameday at 7:30pm, then the 8:15pm kick-off, followed by our 5th Quarter postgame show right after the game. The McCourty Twinscast will be available on TV38, WBZ.com and Patriots.com

And finally Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai is asking Pats fans to help those dealing with the Maui fires. Please help if you can!