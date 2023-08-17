Watch CBS News
Jahlani Tavai urging Patriots fans to help support victims of Hawaii wildfires

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- When he's on the football field, linebacker Jahlani Tavai is focused on doing whatever he can to make the Patriots. Off the field, his mind is on those dealing with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in Hawaii. 

Those small islands in the Pacific Ocean are close to Tavai's heart. He spent his collegiate years at Hawaii, and was a four-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors.

He has family and friends in Hawaii, all of whom have been affected by the recent wildfires that ripped through Maui and Lahaina. His family is among the many thousands who have lost their homes and nearly everything inside.

The death toll from the wildfires now sits at over 100, with the search for survivors and those who are missing ongoing. 

Tavai is now asking Patriots fans to help any way they can.

"I'm asking people from the mainland if they're willing to help, that is the best way to do it -- directly," he told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche after Thursday's joint practice session with the Packers in Green Bay. "I know I don't have many followers but I'm going to use that platform to inform people where they can go and how they can help. 

"There are thousands of families and individuals who have lost their business, their homes, family members. Now they're working from scratch," said Tavai.

Tavai has a link attached to his Instagram page where people can send money directly to those who need it the most.

