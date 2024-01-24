Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide recalled due to contamination

Haleon is recalling Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide due to microbial contamination that could lead to deadly infections for at-risk people, the U.S.-based unit of the U.K.-based global consumer health company said on Wednesday.

Use of the recalled products could potentially result in severe or life-threatening fungal infections in those with impaired immune systems, Haleon stated in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Most users are unlikely to experience a serious health problem, but an infection that requiring medical intervention can't be ruled out, the company said.

Image of recalled Robitussin Honey product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Robitussin is widely used to relieve symptoms that come with cold, flu, hay fever or other respiratory allergies. The recall includes the following products, followed by their lot numbers and expiration dates:

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz — T10810 — October 31, 2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz — T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 — May 31, 2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz — T10808 — September 30, 2025

Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8oz — T08740, T08742 — June 30, 2026

Consumers who purchased the recalled products shouldn't use them, Haleon said. Customers with questions can call the company at (800) 245-1040 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, or email mystory.us@haleon.com.