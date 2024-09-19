Robert Kraft says he picked Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's successor 5 years ago

Can the Patriots' pass game get going against the Jets in Week 3?

Can the Patriots' pass game get going against the Jets in Week 3?

Can the Patriots' pass game get going against the Jets in Week 3?

FOXBORO -- Patriots owner Robert Kraft already had a replacement plan in place when he decided to move on from Bill Belichick last January. Just a day after the Patriots and Belichick parted ways, Jerod Mayo took over as the franchise's next head coach.

It was later revealed that Mayo had a clause in the contract that he signed with the team in 2023 that made him the head coach in waiting in New England. But it turns out Kraft had visions of Mayo taking over for Belichick a lot earlier than 2023.

Ahead of the team's Thursday night clash with the New York Jets to kick off Week 3 of the 2024 season, Kraft revealed that he had landed on Mayo as his next head coach five years ago.

"Look, Jerod learned a lot from Bill," Kraft said during an interview with Taylor Rooks on Amazon's pregame show. "They are each special individuals. I've gotten to know Jerod over the last 12, 15 years. You know, I picked him five years ago to be our next head coach."

.@Patriots owner Robert Kraft chats to @TaylorRooks on the culture Jerod Mayo is bringing to the team.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/GItteIC0iA — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 19, 2024

Mayo spent his entire playing career in New England after Belichick drafted him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He retired in 2015 and after some time in the financial sector, he joined the New England coaching staff under Belichick in 2019 as an inside linebacker coach. It sounds like Kraft considered Mayo head-coaching material shortly after he returned to the franchise.

It's interesting that Kraft would reveal such a tidbit, and one has to wonder how Belichick will react to such a statement. We may not have to wait too long to find out, since Belichick is now a member of the media with several platforms to discuss Kraft's big reveal.