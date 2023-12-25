Watch CBS News
Local News

"Really scary to me": Robert Kraft talks about his foundation's fight against hate

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on CNN Monday morning to discuss the renewed importance of his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

"If we don't do a good job of controlling it, I think hate leads to violence and what we're seeing going on in this country now is really scary to me. And it's something we want to work very hard to try to prevent." 

Kraft said his foundation, whose logo is a blue square symbolizing unity, has seen an increase in small donations from average Americans who feel compelled to stand up to hate. The foundation itself recently committed $200 million to fight hatred in the United States.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 9:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.