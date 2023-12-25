"Really scary to me": Robert Kraft talks about his foundation's fight against hate

BOSTON - Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on CNN Monday morning to discuss the renewed importance of his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

"If we don't do a good job of controlling it, I think hate leads to violence and what we're seeing going on in this country now is really scary to me. And it's something we want to work very hard to try to prevent."

Kraft said his foundation, whose logo is a blue square symbolizing unity, has seen an increase in small donations from average Americans who feel compelled to stand up to hate. The foundation itself recently committed $200 million to fight hatred in the United States.