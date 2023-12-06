Watch CBS News
Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism commits $200 million to fight hatred

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has committed $200 million to fight rising hatred in the United States.

The Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation invested $100 million and Kraft matched the donation.

Kraft's foundation is known for its Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign which was launched earlier this year and has reached more than 120 million people. Kraft also appeared at the NAACP Convention in Boston this past summer, where he spoke about how important it is to stand up to hate.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:52 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

